Why Liverpool signing Jack Butland makes sense – opinion

Liverpool are continuously being linked with a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, after Adrian shipped seven goals against Aston Villa last week.

The rumour initially started as one of those connect-the-dots transfers, where it just makes sense, but the Mirror have now put some weight behind it.

In their report, it’s claimed Jurgen Klopp has lost confidence in Adrian and is keen on adding another senior stopper to his squad before the domestic window closes.

There is no information on what kind of deal the boss may pursue, but there are a few scenarios that make sense and have very few negative points.

For me, the ideal outcome is Butland joining on a short-term loan with an option to buy next summer.

Considering Adrian’s contract runs out in just eight months, if the club doesn’t extend, there will be a search for a new back-up for Alisson.

Butland is 27 and has potential to improve – while he isn’t going to be a blockbuster addition, if he impresses, he could end up being a decent option.

And if he’s a disaster – we simply bid him farewell in the summer.

While Marcelo Pitaluga has just signed for the Reds, he’s 17 and isn’t going to be in serious contention for at least a few years, meaning Klopp needs another goalkeeper.