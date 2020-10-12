‘Club before country’: Some Liverpool fans joke after Robbo picks up suspension on international duty

Andy Robertson helped Scotland to a 1-0 win over Slovakia last night, but that wasn’t the talking point for some Liverpool fans online.

The Scot’s skipper picked up a booking and will now be unavailable for selection for Wednesday night’s fixture against the Czech Republic.

A fair few Liverpool fans on Twitter clocked that this means he will now not play again until he’s back in Merseyside for the derby against Everton.

Obviously, and selfishly, it’s a good thing there isn’t another chance for Robbo to pick up in injury during the international break.

The last couple of weeks have brought some good news elsewhere, with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson playing over an hour for England after recovering from an injury.

With Alisson, Thiago Alcantara and Sadio Mane all forced to the sidelines recently, not to mention Hendo’s absence, we can’t afford to lose any more starters.

And because of that, some Liverpool fans were in a joyous mood after a yellow card forced Robertson out of Scotland’s mid-week game against Slovakia.

We’d just like to point out that Liverpool fans generally aren’t anti-Scotland, it’s more anti-international football as a whole, so this isn’t saying ‘we’ don’t want Scotland to win.

Take a look at some selected tweets below:

Well in for the booking lad, Scouse not Scottish — CM_LFC (@CM__LFC) October 11, 2020

Shame you got a yellow and you’re suspended for the next game 😏 — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) October 11, 2020

Club before country. There can only be one! pic.twitter.com/E9pAuraegZ — Profondo Rosso (@Red1988Deep) October 11, 2020

Robo getting booked so he gets suspended for the next game so he can rest for the Merseyside Derby, 9D chest from Andy right there — ♣️ (@lfcdan3) October 11, 2020

Tactical suspension — Champi*ns 19/20 (@timer_08) October 11, 2020

Im sorry for Scotland but Liverpool fans are happy — David Stanley * 1️⃣9️⃣🇪🇺🇵🇸 (@DaveStanno) October 11, 2020

Saving himself for Everton game — IAN KELLY (@acciesbook2010) October 11, 2020