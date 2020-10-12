Liverpool handed huge fitness boost as Henderson marks comeback with solid England performance

Jordan Henderson was back in action last night, after picking up an injury during the Reds’ 2-0 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last month.

It was a solid performance from the midfielder for the Three Lions, with the skipper winning a penalty – which was converted by Marcus Rashford – 20 minutes after Romelu Lukaku gave Belgium the lead.

England won the game 2-1 in the absence of Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard, with Chelsea’s Mason Mount scoring the match-winning goal 25 minutes from full-time.

It was a heavily rotated team from Gareth Southgate following the previous 3-0 win over Wales, with three right-backs curiously named in the starting XI.

MORE: (Video) Belgian defender Meunier mocks Henderson for theatrics to win a penalty

Trent Alexander-Arnold was seemingly playing as a RWB with Kieran Trippier on the left-flank, while Kyle Walker filled in as the right-sided centre-back in a three.

England were flat in the first-half, with Henderson’s winning of a penalty offering Southgate a lifeline – and there wasn’t much change in the second.

Mount’s match-winner was heavily deflected before bounding into Simon Mignolet’s net to make it 2-1 in the 65th minute.

The good news for Liverpool fans is that Hendo and Trent didn’t play the full 90; the skipper was taken off just after an hour and the full-back was removed with 15 minutes to go.