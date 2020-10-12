(Image) Liverpool goalkeeper Grabara’s snappy response to Butland rumours is hilarious

Young goalkeeper Kamil Grabara is currently out on loan Danish Superliga outift AGF from Liverpool, but is keeping an eye on how things are going with his parent club.

Mail on Sunday reporter Ollie Holt tweeted ‘[Jack] Butland to Liverpool: great move for player and club if it happens,’ and the 21-year-old couldn’t hold back.

Grabara’s response was simply the laughing emoji – but it’s difficult to decipher what is meant by his message.

Certainly, Liverpool will not be happy having a player on their books publicly partaking in transfer rumours – especially if something is going on behind the scenes.

What do you make of this, Reds? Take a look at the screenshot below: