“It is true” – Koeman admits he was interested in signing Wijnaldum for Barcelona

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has admitted that he was interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum this summer.

The Netherlands international was heavily linked with a move to Catalonia, and this was only accelerated by parallel reports linking Thiago Alcantara with the Reds.

The latter did actually come off – but it clearly wasn’t the case that the Reds needed to sell Wijnaldum to make space for the Spaniard, as suggested by many.

Our No.5’s contract is due to run out in eight months, he’ll be free to negotiate with any club he likes in January, and a move to Spain could be on the cards.

In a very snappy line, the Barcelona boss said “It is true, he was on my list,” when asked about his interest in Gini – as per a report from NOS, via Marca.

Wijnaldum is a crucial cog in the Liverpool machine, but with the arrival of Thiago this summer there is a possibility he’ll be shown little resistance to leaving.

Given the Dutchman is Jurgen Klopp’s most-used midfielder over the last five years, Liverpool will be keen on giving him every chance to extend his contract, though – but on their terms.