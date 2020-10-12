Liverpool backed to sign veteran goalkeeper in shock last-minute transfer – report

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been given some advice by former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips, who believes the Reds should dip into the Championship to bolster their squad.

The transfer window for Premier League clubs to buy and sell with each-other and in Europe has ended, but teams in the EFL are still able to broker deals.

This means the Reds could attempt to prise a player from the English second division, should Klopp and see fit.

Phillips has suggested the champions should go for Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster on a short-term loan deal, following a fresh injury for Alisson.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former England international said the Reds should strike a deal. “If I was Jurgen Klopp, I would go for Ben Foster,“ he said.

“If you put me on the spot, give me Ben Foster any day of the week. He was outstanding for Watford last season, even though they went down. Foster is a safe pair of hands, even at his age.

“I would pick him over Jack Butland. Foster has been far more consistent and has the greater experience as well.”

While we certainly wouldn’t suggest Liverpool are too good to take players from the Championship, we just aren’t sure there is anything in the idea.

Foster could serve as a better back-up option than Adrian, who has struggled for form over the last 12 months, but we can’t see Klopp going for it.

It’s not outside the realms of possibility, mind you – with the Reds once bringing in Steven Caulker on a short-term basis to help with a defensive injury crisis.

One to watch, Reds – but we aren’t going to tell you to hold your breath this time, especially given Foster’s time with bitter rivals Manchester United.