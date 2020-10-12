(Video) Belgian defender Meunier mocks Henderson for theatrics to win a penalty

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was involved in a spot of controversy last night as the midfielder went down a little too easily in the Belgium’s box to win a penalty.

The skipper was awaiting the delivery of a corner when Belgium’s Thomas Meunier put his arm over him, which was seemingly enough for Hendo to hit the deck.

After the game, the Dortmund star went over to shake hands with the Liverpool man, but couldn’t help pointing out his theatrics, falling to the floor and imitating the midfielder.

Honestly, this is funny and it’s nice to see both players laughing – Hendo did go down too easily, but it’s so common place nowadays we’re not even sure it’s a critique.

Take a look at the video below (via Football Daily):