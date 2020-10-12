(Video) Henderson involved in controversial England penalty call as midfielder dragged

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was back in action over the weekend, starting for England and winning a penalty in an active first-half against Belgium.

The midfielder was dragged less than ten yards from Simon Mignolet’s goal-line, with opposition players later suggesting the skipper went down too easily.

Thomas Meunier certainly had his hands on Henderson, but whether it was enough force for the Liverpool star to drop to the floor is another thing!

What do we think, Reds? Take a look at the video below (via beIN Sports):