(Video) Trent whips in vital cross in build-up play for England’s match-winning goal v. Belgium

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on international duty with England at the moment, and put in a decent offensive performance last night.
The Three Lions were up against Belgium and managed to bag a 2-1 win, but it’s worth noting the Red Devils were without star man Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
Trent whipped in a vital cross in the build-up play for England’s match-winning goal, with the ball eventually being smacked into Simon Mignolet’s goal by Mason Mount after a nasty deflection.
Take a look at the video below (via TMC):
Mason Mount goal vs Belgium pic.twitter.com/BPPQJTRpFe
— FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS VIDEOS (@FOOTBAL88552859) October 12, 2020
