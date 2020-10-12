(Video) Trent whips in vital cross in build-up play for England’s match-winning goal v. Belgium

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is on international duty with England at the moment, and put in a decent offensive performance last night.

The Three Lions were up against Belgium and managed to bag a 2-1 win, but it’s worth noting the Red Devils were without star man Eden Hazard and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

Trent whipped in a vital cross in the build-up play for England’s match-winning goal, with the ball eventually being smacked into Simon Mignolet’s goal by Mason Mount after a nasty deflection.

Take a look at the video below (via TMC):