Wary Everton boss Ancelotti makes Liverpool declaration ahead of Merseyside Derby

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti isn’t reading too much into Liverpool’s 7-2 loss at the hands of Aston Villa, and is wary ahead of the Merseyside Derby.

The Reds were (there is no other way to put it) destroyed at Villa park before the international break, and the players have been left to lick their wounds.

A handful of Liverpool stars have been away on international duty over the last fortnight, but will be headed back to Melwood before the weekend.

The Merseyside Derby is up next for the Reds and the Blues – and Ancelotti is refusing to get cocky ahead of the champions’ trip over Stanley Park.

“We are confident,” the Italian told Evertonfc.com. “It doesn’t matter what happened last week, they are still a fantastic team with a fantastic manager. It will be a difficult game but we have confidence.

“The ambition is to stay at the top as long as possible. Our target is to be competitive and, at the end of the season, to be in the European places.”

This month’s Merseyside Dery has the potential to be the most fiercely contested we’ve seen in many, many years.

Everton have been (there is no other way to put it) absolutely woeful for the best part of 25 years, but they’re off to a perfect start in the Premier League this season.

Carlo’s Blues have picked up 12 points from their opening four games against West Brom, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Spurs – and they’re feeling good.

They come into the Derby at home with an optimism we’ve not seen for well over a decade and Liverpool need to be wary, especially after our last outing.