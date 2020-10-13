Bayern were so convinced Thiago they would stay they brought photographer along to capture him signing a contract

There’s a very interesting story in the Guardian about Thiago and his refusal to pen a new deal with Bayern Munich.

According to their story, the Spaniard turned up to Bayern Munich’s offices to pen an extension earlier this year – and the Germans were so convinced the deal was done they brought with them a club photographer to capture the moment!

But Thiago alerted them that he instead needed more time to think. One day later, he returned to the same office and told Bayern he wanted to leave, fresh off the back of another video call with Jurgen Klopp, in which the Liverpool manager explained to him exactly what role he’d have in his side.

The Reds secured Thiago for a bargain fee of under £30m, to be paid over the duration of his four year Anfield contract…

He’s only played 45 minutes so far, however, but we’re buzzing to see him back in the lineup for the Everton game on Saturday lunchtime.