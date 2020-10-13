Liverpool & United branded ‘absolutely vile’ by Ian Holloway for Project Big Picture

Grimsby Town manager Ian Holloway has criticised Project Big Picture – the proposed shakeup of English football led by the American owners of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The plans, which have been long in the making, would scrap the League Cup, cut the Premier League to 18 sides and provide more power regarding decisions to the Big Six – who create the most profit the game in the country.

Money would also be distributed down the pyramid, but all in all, it’s been received as an opportunistic power grab by most clubs outside England’s biggest.

Holloway branded it ‘absolutely vile,’ and purely a sign of ‘greed’ in a radio rant which has since gone viral.

We actually think there’s some good things in the proposals, especially trying to cut the number of meaningless games played – but reckon the timing of the announcement is a little crass – with multiple small clubs at risk of going out of business due to COVID-19.