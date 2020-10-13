Marcus Rashford thanks Liverpool fans on Twitter after being branded an inspiration

Marcus Rashford, recently awarded an MBE for his services to the community this year, has thanked a Liverpool fan on Twitter, whose son painted a picture of him.

Rashford campaigned for free school meals during the summer holidays for children in need – and has earned the respect of Liverpool supporters, despite the fact he plays for Manchester United – for his socialist work and the manner in which he’s used his fame for the good of those without a voice.

We like this painting, actually! We fully respect what Rashford has done this year and urge more footballers to do the same.

Their voice is loud and their reach is huge – especially among people who might not previously have an interest in politics or social wellbeing – should it not affected them directly.

Keep up the good work, mate.