Massive boost for Liverpool ahead of Merseyside Derby as world-class pair return to Melwood

Liverpool will be able to start both Thiago and Sadio Mane against Everton at the weekend.

That’s after both resumed training at Melwood following their isolation periods due to coronavirus.

This is according to the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe. Jordan Henderson, who also missed our 7-2 humbling against Aston Villa, remaining on the bench for the entire game, should also be fit to play – which could give our starting XI a different feel.

Mane is obviously an automatic starter even when 80% fit and you can guarantee he’ll be in the side on the left of the front-three, allowing Diogo Jota a return to the bench and a role as an impact sub.

We’d like to see Thiago in holding midfield, with Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum either side – and Fabinho alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.

Jurgen Klopp has often surprised us with his selections v Everton though, so we’re not going to make any aggressive predictions just yet – especially not until everyone has returned from international duty – hopefully with a clean bill of health.