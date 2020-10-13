Roy Keane has a go at Jordan Henderson for ‘screaming’ but he’s again missed the point

Roy Keane has criticised Jordan Henderson for asking for the penalty he won for England against Belgium on Sunday night…

Thomas Meunier pulled Hendo in the penalty area on his shoulder, and the midfielder shouted for a penalty and got it.

Keane though, fresh from his row with Jurgen Klopp a few weeks back, did his usual high and mighty thing and proposed the screaming was unnecessary.

This from a person who spent most of every 90 minutes he spent on the football pitch hollering at either the referee, opponents or team-mates.

“I don’t think it’s a penalty,” Keane told ITV, cited in the Echo.

“He’s barely touched him. How can a player scream when he touches him on the shoulder?

“He’s screaming. You don’t need to scream.”

Hendo’s reply was fairly simple, however.

“I got in front of my man and I felt him pull me back on my shoulder,” he said.

“I felt it was a penalty!”

Liverpool’s captain should be back for the Merseyside Derby on Saturday lunchtime, providing he gets through England’s next game v Denmark unscathed.

With Thiago and Sadio Mane also returning to the lineup, Jurgen Klopp will hope his side can get us back on the track after the bizarre demolition we received at Villa Park.