Adrian tweets positive message after a short football silence following the 7-2

Adrian has been getting a lot of stick on Twitter from supposed Liverpool fans, which winds us up.

We agree that he’s not an elite level stopper and that he’s been poor – but what is the point in going out of your way to tell him as much on social media?!

Naturally, lots of idiots jumped on this latest post, which has come from only a good place and hopefully means Adrian is feeling confident going into the weekend – as he’ll again be deputising for Alisson between the sticks.

Alisson won’t play for some time, so we need Adrian to get in a good run of form. In all honesty, our season depends on it.

So if he’s posting tweets like this, we should share his positivity, despite what happened last time out.

Against Aston Villa by the way, he wasn’t even our worst performer!