‘He has magical powers…’ Firmino still absolutely loves former Liverpool team-mate

Roberto Firmino has lauded Coutinho, after two excellent games alongside his former Anfield team-mate for Brazil.

Both played and starred in wins over Bolivia and Peru, and will now be returning to Liverpool and Barcelona respectively.

Coutinho is especially enjoying a renaissance this term, finally given a proper role in the Barca side under Ronald Koeman.

“He’s phenomenal,” Bobby said, cited in Goal.

“You simply can’t say that he’s not a magician. He has magical powers. He produces plays that don’t exist, that you couldn’t make up.

“You always have to watch replays of his plays to understand what he’s done. He’s an unbelievable player. It was a pleasure to play with him at Liverpool, and it’s a pleasure to play with him for the Selecao.

“I’m a huge fan of his. He’s one of the very best players in the world.”

During the summer, Coutinho would have jumped at an opportunity to return to Anfield, but it was never on the cards with Jurgen Klopp closing the door early on the possibility due to the finances involved in re-signing the playmaker.

He’s a better player than Diogo Jota right now, but Coutinho wouldn’t have been happy with a spot on the bench as Sadio Mane’s backup, in fairness.

We’re glad he’s found his feet again, in truth. It didn’t work out for him at first, but his sale enabled Liverpool to purchase Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, two primary reasons we won the Premier League and Champions League – so what’s the point in holding a grudge?