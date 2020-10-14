Journalist drops big Joel Matip news and LFC fans want the CB straight back in

We had assumed it would still be some time before we saw Joel Matip back in action, but the injury-prone centre-back is back in contention for first-team minutes.

Paul Gorst confirmed the Cameroonian is fit again having so far missed the entire season – which is very nice timing considering the state of our defence so far in 2020/21.

Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Sadio Mane all trained at Melwood today ahead of Saturday's Merseyside derby at Everton — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) October 13, 2020

We’ve shipped 11 goals in four Premier League games – seven of which came last time out in the humbling we received by Aston Villa.

(How did we actually lose 7-2 to Villa by the way?!)

Joe Gomez has been poor and while Fabinho is an option to replace him alongside Virgil van Dijk, Matip remains a genuine option now – while he’s healthy at least.

And it’s fair to say Liverpool fans were delighted to hear about the Big Man’s return!

Joel Matip! Now that's a big relief! — The Lord (@Yawamoakoatta) October 14, 2020

MATIP IS BAAAAAACK 😲 😱 TODAY JUST KEEPS GETTING BETTER! — Silver Spring (@torres1275) October 13, 2020

I want Matip to play against Everton bcz he's good in the air and he'll curb DCL threats — 𝐅𝐎𝐖𝐙𝐀𝐍 𝐀 𝐀𝐋𝐈 (@fouzi_abdi) October 13, 2020

I'm the happiest for Matip's return! — Alexi Vishesh (@visheshpraani) October 14, 2020