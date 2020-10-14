Journalist drops big Joel Matip news and LFC fans want the CB straight back in

Posted by
Journalist drops big Joel Matip news and LFC fans want the CB straight back in

We had assumed it would still be some time before we saw Joel Matip back in action, but the injury-prone centre-back is back in contention for first-team minutes.

Paul Gorst confirmed the Cameroonian is fit again having so far missed the entire season – which is very nice timing considering the state of our defence so far in 2020/21.

We’ve shipped 11 goals in four Premier League games – seven of which came last time out in the humbling we received by Aston Villa.

(How did we actually lose 7-2 to Villa by the way?!)

Joe Gomez has been poor and while Fabinho is an option to replace him alongside Virgil van Dijk, Matip remains a genuine option now – while he’s healthy at least.

And it’s fair to say Liverpool fans were delighted to hear about the Big Man’s return!

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top