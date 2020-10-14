Naby Keita confusion after second test results arrive; Liverpool will now do the third…

Respected Guinean journalist Amadou Makadji has revealed to his many followers on Twitter that Naby Keita’s second coronavirus test result has come up negative.

As a result, he will leave his country’s training camp and then be allowed to travel back to Liverpool – where the assumption is he’ll have another test to decide whether he can train and play alongside his team-mates…

There has already been controversy about Keita’s trip away on international duty.

A report said that the conditions he was living in were not in line with social distancing regulations and as a result, the players refused to partake in the second of the two friendlies that had been organised.

We’re just desperate for Naby to be ok – as it seems like coronavirus is currently running through our squad with worrying permutations – if the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa is anything to go by.

Thankfully, Thiago and Sadio Mane have now fully recovered.

