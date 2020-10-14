Thiago’s tweet gets Liverpool fans excited ahead of Merseyside Derby

Thiago uploaded pictures of himself training last night, along with the caption ‘back on track’.

The Spaniard was seen laughing and smiling alongside Mo Salah upon his return to Melwood – having been in isolation for a fortnight after testing positive for COVID-19.

Sadio Mane has also returned, as has Joel Matip from injury, enhancing Jurgen Klopp’s options for the Merseyside Derby on Saturday.

Reds online loved Thiago’s post, with over 79,000 at the time of writing liking his post!

We really hope Thiago goes straight into the side for the Goodison Park clash, but remember, he hasn’t actually started a game for us yet – only appearing in that wonderful 45 minute cameo against Chelsea – which seems like forever ago already.