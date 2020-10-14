(Video) Firmino’s wonderful Brazil form continues with assist for Richarlison, who he’ll face on Saturday for Liverpool

Roberto Firmino fired a brace that helped Brazil beat Bolivia a few days back, and he continues his sharp form with an assist for Richarlison last night – as El Selecao downed Peru 4-2.

Bobby headed smartly back across goal from a corner and it enabled the Everton forward to tap in from close-range.

Of course, Firmino and Liverpool will be up against Richarlison and his club team-mates directly on Saturday lunchtime after they fly back from international duty.

The Merseyside Derby is on at lunchtime and the pair have very little time to get back and prepared for the crunch fixture.

You can rest assured both will be starting for their respective sides if fit, though.

Pictures courtesy of beIN SPORT: