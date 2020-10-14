(Video) Project Big Picture Explained: Pros, Cons, Super Relegation and everything you need to know

The biggest story in football right now is Project Big Picture – the proposal dreamt up by the owners of the Premier League’s Big Six – led by Liverpool and Manchester United – that will change the game as we know it.

The Premier League will be cut to 18 teams, money will be distributed down the ladder, the EFL Cup will be axed – but most importantly – the voting rights upon decisions will we weighted towards the elite clubs – when at the moment – every club has an equal say.

This is why JW Henry is backing it – and this is why it’s causing so much controversy.

If you want a very good basic understanding of what has happened so far – then watch the video below – courtesy of Tifo and the Athletic: