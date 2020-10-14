(Video) Shaqiri showcases wonderful touch for Switzerland in 3-3 classic v Germany

The likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Serge Gnabry were on the field for Germany last night, but Xherdan Shaqiri was just as impressive while orchestrating for Switzerland in the 3-3 Nations League draw.

This particular touch, which you can see in the video below, sums up Shaq’s incredible talent and set his side on another attack.

His chances of regular minutes at Liverpool this season look very slim, especially with Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino now ahead of him in the pecking order to backup the front-three.

But we still think there is a superb player in there somewhere…

Perhaps we can cash in on him in January if his game-time remains as limited as it was in 2019/20.