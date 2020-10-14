Why people thought Curtis Jones had been called up to England squad

There was a big excitement on Twitter last night when it began circling that Curtis Jones had been withdrawn from the England U21 squad and called up to Gareth Southgate’s senior roster.

But in fact, the Scouser had actually simply been withdrawn from the U21s for personal reasons – of which haven’t currently been explained.

The confusion as to why people thought as much is very obvious. The signal on the FA website for a player withdrawing from the squad is exactly the same to the one for players been called up to the seniors – as you can see in Neil Jones’ tweet below…

Some confusion over Curtis Jones this evening. Understand he has NOT been called up to England senior squad, but rather was withdrawn from U21 squad to face Turkey today due to personal reasons. The FA website and its confusing symbols, eh? #LFC pic.twitter.com/AjqhpNjtT5 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 13, 2020

Jones is doing great right now, but there’s no need for him to get full international recognition just yet.

It put added pressure on Dom Solanke when it happened to him and what’s far more important is for Jones to knuckle down and become a regular in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team first.

At the moment, he’s getting minutes off the bench, which is good enough for us, especially when you consider the plethora of talented midfielders we can call upon.