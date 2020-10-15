Everton winger Bolasie sends for Liverpool fans and mocks Reds for 7-2 loss ahead of Merseyside Derby

When you have to google a player to make sure they’re still at a certain club, it doesn’t say much about what they’ve achieved there…

But upon checking Yannick Bolasie is indeed still an Everton player, we found these comments even stranger – (and hard to understand).

‘2 good seasons and you get hella talk…allow it lol, you man just held up 7 a couple weeks ago,’ he said on social media to a Liverpool fan – as you can see in the graphic below:

Yannick Bolasie giving it to Liverpool fans ahead of the derby 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/VDjC52DAsY — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) October 14, 2020

We think what he’s saying, is essentially, ‘you’ve only had two good seasons and think you can say anything – you just conceded seven two weeks ago!’ which is a little strange from someone who has flopped at Anderlecht and Sporting Lisbon the past two years…

Yes, we have won the Champions League and Premier League in that time – and think it’s rightly something to shout about!

Bolasie won’t be anywhere near Carlo Ancelotti’s first-XI for the game – and we’re backing Liverpool to bounce back from the Villa Park blip and wipe the smile off his face!