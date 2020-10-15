How Adrian reacted on Melwood following the 7-2 Aston Villa defeat

Adrian was the model professional after Liverpool’s horrible 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa, in which which he set the tone for the display with a shocking early error.

According to James Pearce in the Athletic, the squad laid no blame on his shoulders and accepted a collective responsibility for the collapse – that needs to be righted on Saturday at Goodison Park.

Individually, his response was to ‘double down his efforts at Melwood to ensure he’s in the best possible shape – both mentally and physically – for Saturday’s Merseyside Derby,’ Pearce writes.

There were calls for a new keeper to be brought in, but it was never considered by Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp – who instead – as they usually do – decided to back their man.

But let’s make no bones about it – the pressure on Adrian will be huge this Saturday.

It’s almost played into his hands that there will be no raucous Goodison Park crowd to torment him, actually, but the watching world is enough.

As reds, it’s simply our job to support him until Alisson is back, which is by no means imminent.

It’s not Adrians’s fault the best keeper in the world has become slightly injury prone over the past two years, after all.