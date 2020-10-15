Jurgen Klopp sent a ‘long, long text’ to Liverpool players after 7-2 Villa defeat

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he sent a ‘long, long text‘ to the Liverpool players after the crushing loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League earlier this month.

Speaking exclusively to the BBC, the boss stated he spoke to his team after the 7-2 defeat via text message.

It was an embarrassing loss, with neither Liverpool nor any Premier League champions ever being able to lose by a five-goal margin without it being a disaster.

It’s good to hear the boss did send a composed message to his players after the game had finished, while we’re sure he gave them the hairdryer treatment too.

The BBC’s full interview with Klopp, in which he reveals details on the text message, will be made live on Saturday afternoon on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

The Reds are up against Everton in their next Premier League fixture at Goodison Park, in what promises to be the most competitive Merseyside Derby in years.

The Blues have had a perfect start this season, winning all their games – and while Liverpool lost their last game, it’s been a comfortable start the title defence with three wins from four.