Liverpool predicted XI v. Everton: four Reds stars set to return from the sidelines for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool are up against Everton this weekend in what could be the most fiercely contested Merseyside Derby in many years.

The Reds are on the back of a 7-2 loss to Aston Villa, despite an otherwise strong start to the Premier League season.

Meanwhile, Everton have won every game they’ve played – going as far as to release a music video to celebrate it – and will be feisty this weekend.

The good news for Liverpool is that a quartet of senior players are set to return from the sidelines, as we’ll explain in our predicted starting XI for the Merseyside Derby…

MORE: Everton’s Bolasie sends for LFC fans & mocks Reds for 7-2 loss ahead of Merseyside Derby

In goal will be Adrian – with Alisson injured, there is literally no other realistic option but to play the Spaniard, who will be eager to right the wrongs of Villa Park.

He could have a back four of Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Joel Matip, the latter of whom has just returned from injury.

Thiago is expected to make a return in midfield, after recovering from COVID-19, and could be joined by Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, with the captain now fit again.

Up top will most likely be Sadio Mane, who has also recovered from the virus, Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino, with the Brazilian playing well during the international break.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Adrian, van Dijk, Matip, Robbo, Trent, Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino