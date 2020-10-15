Liverpool reject deal from Championship club for winger branded a non-starter

Liverpool have reportedly rejected a loan offer for Harry Wilson from Championship side Swansea City, with the deal being described as a ‘non-starter.’

According to Stuart James of The Athletic, the Welsh club offered a deal that wasn’t financially sufficient for the Reds, despite said to be in the ‘driving seat’ for the 23-year-old.

For a player of Wilson’s quality, who would have moved to another Premier League club for no less than £10million, a substantial loan fee would have to be coughed up.

Wilson was linked with a move away from Anfield all summer long, with Newcastle and Leeds United both said to be interested – according to the Liverpool Echo.

Joining another club would be a wise move for the Welshman, now that he’s 23 it’s best he finds a place where he can solidify himself as a key player.

With Xherdan Shaqiri staying at Liverpool for the foreseeable future, the Reds are more than stacked on the right-flank, with Takumi Minamino also offering depth.

Wilson will be earmarked for a move again in January if a deal can’t be agreed before the domestic window closes, but it’s unlikely he’ll feature much for Liverpool before then.