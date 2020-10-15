Liverpool’s squad is the most valuable in the world, ahead of City, Barcelona and Bayern

The collective transfer value of Liverpool’s current squad is worth more money than any other on the planet, according to Transfermarkt – experts in player value.

We lead Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, in fact – in a Top 10 that at some points in the past decade – we’d have been nowhere near.

Check out the list, below:

Individually, Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are our joint highest-value players, rated at €132m each.

Next is Trent Alexander-Arnold, with Alisson, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson following behind. Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and Thiago are next.

Thiago is valued at over €50m, which shows how much of a bargain we got in the summer when acquiring him from Bayern Munich.

Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean anything substantive, as the Reds are not planning to offload any of our best players.

The aim now is for this brilliant team to continue racking up trophies.