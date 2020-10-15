Neco Williams started his first game for Wales last night & played 90 minutes – here’s how he did

Liverpool full-back Neco Williams was in action for Wales last night, starting his first ever game and providing a late assist.

The young Welshman whipped in a cross with just five minutes left on the clock to assist Jonny Williams, for the match-winning goal in the 1-0 win.

The Dragons left it late, but opposing Bulgaria controlled large portions of the game in terms of possession – and Wales were forced to carve out their chances.

And they did so very well, amassing 15 shots on goal and finding the target with a third of their attempts.

(Video) Neco Williams provides tidy assist for Wales’ last-minute winner v. Bulgaria

The last strike would prove to be the most crucial one, with Williams finding the back with the assistance of Neco.

The youngster put in a decent shift, which shouldn’t be sniffed at – especially as it was his first ever start for Wales and he played the full 90 minutes.

The obvious positive is that he kept a clean sheet and bagged an assist, but he also completed two key passes and pulled off all of his attempted dribbles (2).

Neco also showed his defensive prowess throughout the game, winning all three of his aerial duels.