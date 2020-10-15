The punishment for the racist West Ham fan who abused Mo Salah has been announced

West Ham fan Bradley Thumwood, 48, from Bexleyheath, has been banned from attending football games for three years after pleading guilty to racially abusing Mo Salah in the game between Liverpool and his side in January.

The Reds won 2-0, but the victory was marred by the incident which was reported to police post-game.

West Ham have also offered Thumwood educational sessions, which following, they then reserve the right to uphold the ban indefinitely if they do not cause changes in character.

We wouldn’t be averse to instant lifetime bans for such incidents, but we like the fact something has been done and that an attempt at correcting the behaviour has been offered.

Racism is a scourge not only on football but society – and it needs education as much as punishment to create a better life for all.

Salah has proven by his behaviour off the field and his brilliance off of it that he’s above such idiotic comments, anyway.

The Egyptian King has started this season as he left the last – a Premier League champion.