‘This is Diogo’s world, we are only living in it…’ Many LFC fans react to Jota’s world-class outing

We still don’t think Diogo Jota will start for Liverpool on Saturday against Everton, but he’s undoubtedly put himself in Jurgen Klopp’s consideration!
Last night, the 23-year-old scored twice and got an assist for Portugal v Sweden in their 3-0 Nations League victory.
His overall performance was electrifying, and you can highlights of it right here.
Jota can dribble, shoot, fight and press – and our only surprise is that we never called for his signing sooner – having now gained a better understanding of his traits.
This term, he’ll most often be used off the bench or when one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino need a rest – and rightly so
Below, you’ll see some of the reaction on Twitter from Liverpool fans after seeing his performance.
It appears we really might have got a serious bargain on our hands!
This is Diogo Jota's world, we are only living in it pic.twitter.com/RyOf9DmQ0Z
— LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 14, 2020
Diogo Jota tonight for Portugal:
⏱ 88’ played
⚽️ 2 goals
🅰️ 1 assist
🔑 2 key passes
🎯 1 big chance created
💫 4/5 dribbles completed
🚫 5 ground duels won
⛔️ 1 interception
Complete performance. pic.twitter.com/04FByjfu01
— Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) October 14, 2020
Diogo Jota has 2 goals and 1 assist tonight for Portugal against Sweden.
Start him against Everton? pic.twitter.com/JD1s2q1hqM
— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 14, 2020
Jota has scored more goals for his national team today (2) than Martial has scored in his entire career (1) 💀 pic.twitter.com/JBSVPjsCwe
— • (@The_Gerrard_Era) October 14, 2020
Diogo Jota released from the shackles of 5-3-2 pic.twitter.com/PDdRB49WPf
— R8 (@Nabyllionaire) October 14, 2020
Deadly second goal for Jota. All about out to in movements like he will be asked to do for LFC. We have a player on our hands #LFC
— Grizz* (@GrizzKhan) October 14, 2020
