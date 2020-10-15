‘This is Diogo’s world, we are only living in it…’ Many LFC fans react to Jota’s world-class outing

We still don’t think Diogo Jota will start for Liverpool on Saturday against Everton, but he’s undoubtedly put himself in Jurgen Klopp’s consideration!

Last night, the 23-year-old scored twice and got an assist for Portugal v Sweden in their 3-0 Nations League victory.

His overall performance was electrifying, and you can highlights of it right here.

Jota can dribble, shoot, fight and press – and our only surprise is that we never called for his signing sooner – having now gained a better understanding of his traits.

This term, he’ll most often be used off the bench or when one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino need a rest – and rightly so

Below, you’ll see some of the reaction on Twitter from Liverpool fans after seeing his performance.

It appears we really might have got a serious bargain on our hands!

This is Diogo Jota's world, we are only living in it pic.twitter.com/RyOf9DmQ0Z — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) October 14, 2020

Diogo Jota tonight for Portugal: ⏱ 88’ played

⚽️ 2 goals

🅰️ 1 assist

🔑 2 key passes

🎯 1 big chance created

💫 4/5 dribbles completed

🚫 5 ground duels won

⛔️ 1 interception Complete performance. pic.twitter.com/04FByjfu01 — Próxima Jornada (@ProximaJornada1) October 14, 2020

Diogo Jota has 2 goals and 1 assist tonight for Portugal against Sweden. Start him against Everton? pic.twitter.com/JD1s2q1hqM — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) October 14, 2020

Jota has scored more goals for his national team today (2) than Martial has scored in his entire career (1) 💀 pic.twitter.com/JBSVPjsCwe — • (@The_Gerrard_Era) October 14, 2020

Diogo Jota released from the shackles of 5-3-2 pic.twitter.com/PDdRB49WPf — R8 (@Nabyllionaire) October 14, 2020