‘This is Diogo’s world, we are only living in it…’ Many LFC fans react to Jota’s world-class outing

We still don’t think Diogo Jota will start for Liverpool on Saturday against Everton, but he’s undoubtedly put himself in Jurgen Klopp’s consideration!

Last night, the 23-year-old scored twice and got an assist for Portugal v Sweden in their 3-0 Nations League victory.

His overall performance was electrifying, and you can highlights of it right here.

Jota can dribble, shoot, fight and press – and our only surprise is that we never called for his signing sooner – having now gained a better understanding of his traits.

This term, he’ll most often be used off the bench or when one of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Roberto Firmino need a rest – and rightly so

Below, you’ll see some of the reaction on Twitter from Liverpool fans after seeing his performance.

It appears we really might have got a serious bargain on our hands!

 

