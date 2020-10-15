(Video) Jota bags absolute worldy for Portugal, destroying two defenders to score

Diogo Jota is on fire so far this season, for club and country! The forward is on international duty at the moment with Portugal and is turning heads in a team that has Cristiano Ronaldo.

Last night, the Liverpool star played on the left-side of the attack and scored an absolute belter of a goal.

He scored two goals on the night – and you can see the other here.

Jota received a tidy through ball and disregarded two Sweden defenders as if they weren’t there, and slammed a powerful shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Take a watch of the video below (via TNT):

