(Video) Diogo Jota’s unreal highlights v Sweden; including the reverse-Arjen Robben goal

They know he’s going to keep cutting in – but there’s nothing they can do about it!

That’s what defenders used to feel about Arjen Robben when the Dutchman was cutting in on his left from the left-flank and attempting to shoot with his better foot.

And it’s what Diogo Jota did to Sweden last night, only from the other flank!

Liverpool’s new winger put Sweden to the sword with two goals and an assist in the 3-0 victory, rightly earning the Man of the Match award for his effort.

Below, you can see a highlight video of his performance. To think, this guy is our FOURTH choice attacker!