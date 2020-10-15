(Video) Footage of new Liverpool goalkeeper Pitaluga in training emerges

New Liverpool goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga has been in action for the Reds at Melwood during the international break.

The young Brazilian joined the Reds last month, but the transfer was only officially confirmed recently.

Obviously, Pitaluga will not go into the senior squad – he will start his season at Liverpool with the U23s.

He’s a player for the future and Fluminense fans were NOT happy about the teenager’s sale to the Premier League champions.

But he now plies his trade in Merseyside and has been in action at Melwood – take a look at the video below (via LFC TV):