(Video) Haaland labels Dortmund team-mate the “new Stevie G” in FIFA 21 unveiling

Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Haaland called new signing Jude Bellingham the ‘new Steve G‘ just prior to showing him his new rating on FIFA 21.

The former Birmingham City midfielder signed for the Bundesliga outfit at the beginning of the summer for a fee of around £25million, according to Sky Sports.

Bellingham has got off to a solid start in Germany, already bagging in the national cup – and Haaland labelled the 17-year-old the ‘new Stevie G’ in a video shared by Dortmund.

Take a look at the video below (via BVB):