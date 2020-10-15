(Video) James Milner stops dead to watch Thiago’s trickery… and it’s amazing

We bet James Milner was humming the Thiago tune all the way back into the dressing room after stopping to admire his new team-mate yesterday!

This video shared by @LFC on Twitter is brilliant – and shows the vice-captain turning around in disbelief at the skills on show by our 29-year-old Spaniard.

Thiago controls a long-ball without it touching the ground, juggles it a little bit and then fires a horizontal volley back to where it came.

He really is a beautiful footballer to watch – and we cannot wait to see him back in action on Saturday against Everton.