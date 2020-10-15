(Video) Jota provides smart assist for Portugal after wonderful run; LFC star drops world-class performance

Diogo Jota played out of his skin for Portugal last night, bagging a brace and even providing an assist early on in what was an unreal performance.

The Liverpool star has got off to a fantastic 2020/21 campaign, bagging for club and country!

Jota was on fire last night – and you can see his full personal highlights here, including his brace.

He assisted Bernardo Silva in the 21st minute, before scoring a couple of goals himself.

Jota ran in from the left flank and spotted the Man City player in space, laying it off for an easy finish.

Take a look at the video below (via TNT):