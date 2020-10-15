(Video) Jota slams home poacher’s finish for Portugal, showing his world-class ability

Diogo Jota was in the mood for Portugal last night, bagging a couple of goals – you can see his other one here – and an assist.

The Liverpool star has started the season in sublime form, creating and scoring for club and country.

He’s continued to impress on the international stage and has showed off his world-class poacher technique, holding off a few seconds before lashing at the ball to score.

His goal for Portugal last night come from a cross from deep, but Jota gave himself a little bit of time before slamming it home.

Take a watch of the video below (via TNT):