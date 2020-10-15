(Video) Neco Williams provides tidy assist for Wales’ last-minute winner v. Bulgaria

Liverpool youngster Neco Williams is really doing his talking on the pitch these days, dropping solid performances on international level for Wales.

The fact that the 19-year-old is even a starting played for his country is special, but it’s more than warranted.

Neco put in a good shift last night, registering an assist for Wales’ 85th-minute winner, with a tidy cross for Jonny Williams to finish.

The Dragons certainly left it late – but it more-than-likely would have finished 0-0 without our Neco!

Take a look at the video below (via L’Equipe):

