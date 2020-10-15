(Video) Thiago & Harvey Elliott run small-sided game at Melwood in brilliant footage

Some of the training videos from LFCTVGO are exceptional – and we’d advise you to sign up and check them out as much as possible.

The latest is especially brilliant – and shows plenty of Thiago doing what he does best: making one touch football look utterly effortless.

His technique is simply world-class and in the video, which has been shared on Reddit, you can see him dominating the rondos early on before being involved in almost phase of the small-sided game.

Harvey Elliott also does superbly, and it’s nice seeing the 17-year-old putting in such a stellar effort on the training ground.

Playing alongside geniuses like Thiago will only help him develop and improve – and it’s shame there are no EFL Cup games left where Elliott could make an appearance.