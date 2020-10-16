£63million Spain forward linked with move to Liverpool; Klopp has asked for him – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly asked Liverpool to make a move for Spain and Wolves star Adama Traore in a deal that could be worth £63million.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), who claim the potential transfer would make sense for the Premier League champions.

The article (linked above) was written by Miguel Rico, who is a credible source when it comes to matters close to Barcelona and in Spain.

Traore made his way through the youth ranks at the Catalan club, before making a move to Premier League side Aston Villa for £7million.

The Spaniard had a habit of moving on quickly as he signed Middlesbrough 12 months later, before joining Wolves for around £18million after two years on the East coast.

Traore has more than hit the ground running in his second stint in the Premier League, becoming one of the most impressive players in the country.

In our opinion, a move to Liverpool doesn’t make a great deal of sense right now – with Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Taki Minamino and Diogo Jota around.

Costing around £63million – as per the same Mundo Deportivo report – suggests the Spaniard would be challenging for a place in the starting XI, which isn’t realistic unless someone leaves.