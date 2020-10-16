Brilliant news coming back from Brazil boosts Jurgen Klopp’s selection options

It was touch and go whether Roberto Firmino and Fabinho would be able to play against Everton following international duty.

They played late on Wednesday night, but the good news is both returned fully fit and coronavirus free ahead of the Merseyside Derby, report the Echo.

In fact, both trained yesterday and will be in contention for a start against the Premier League leaders… (How weird does that sound?!)

Fabinho barely got a kick while with his country, while Firmino starred in both World Cup Qualifiers, but we’re kind of ok with both of these outcomes.

Fab got a rest while Bobby got some much-needed confidence and found his goalscoring boots after another barren period.

We think Firmino is a guarantee to start up top, with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane very much likely to be on either side.

Fab could either anchor the midfield as our no.6 or play alongside Virgil van Dijk as the team’s centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp will do whatever he feels is right and we’re intrigued to see which option he’ll go with.