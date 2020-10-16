Butland to Liverpool rumours set to conclude after official approach is made – report

Liverpool have been relentlessly linked with a move for Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland, ever since the Reds’ shipped seven away at Villa Park.

It now seems those rumours are about to evaporate because 1. the domestic transfer window is set to close tonight, and 2. Crystal Palace have made a move for him.

The 27-year-old has fallen out of favour at the bet365 Stadium, but the Eagles are in desperate need of a new recognised goalkeeper in light of Wayne Hennessey’s injury.

According to London News Online, Palace are expected to complete the signing of Butland before tonight’s 5pm deadline in a permanent deal.

The Telegraph reported something very similar, in what will finally put an end to the rumours linking the Stoke City goalkeeper with a move to Liverpool.

Butland has been linked with a move for Butland over the last few weeks, with rumours claiming Jurgen Klopp has lost confidence in Adrian.

In truth, the Spaniard hasn’t been at his best since his first six months at the club – but that doesn’t mean a panic-move for a new goalkeeper is on the cards.

Alisson is injured, but will return after a few weeks. While it does seem a new, better back-up for the Brazilian is needed, it won’t be Butland.