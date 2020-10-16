Carragher thinks he knows when Klopp will call time on his Liverpool reign

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher doesn’t expect Jurgen Klopp to stay at Anfield beyond his current contract.

The German has a deal which will keep him with the reigning Premier League champions until the end of the 2023/24 season, but the former defender can’t see an extension happening.

To be fair, when 2024 rolls round, we’ll have had nine years of Klopp – much longer than he’s stayed at any of previous clubs, including Borussia Dortmund.

“Klopp has been a massive success for [Liverpool], but to attract [in 2015], the club were really struggling and that was a great fillip for them at the time,” Carra told the Echo.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Everton: four Reds stars set to return from the sidelines

“They brought in the first title in 30 years, they got Klopp at this club for longer than he’s been at any other, I am not quite sure he will stay at the end of his current contract.

“And fingers crossed there’s a few more trophies before Klopp goes or FSG go, whatever stage that is.”

Four years is still some way off and the boss can still achieve some incredible things over the next few seasons at Anfield, if that is indeed when he decides to leave – and we think we will.

The day Klopp calls it time on his reign at Liverpool will be emotional for supporters all over the world, with the German giving us everything we’ve craved – a Premier League crown and another Champions League title – and to put us right back at the pinnacle of the game.