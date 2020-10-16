Former LFC defender Brewitt labelled ‘****-***’ by ex-team-mate in fiery tweets

Daniel Cleary has hit out at former Liverpool Academy prospect Tom Brewitt, who recently admitted to purposely injuring him during a training session in the hope for a first-team appearance.

The shocking claims from Brewitt have become public today and picked up by all the nationals, and Cleary, the player who was injured and on the end of the tackle, has not been shy in coming forward…

And to be honest, we don’t blame him one bit.

There’s been determined then there’s this 🔔🔚 karma always works it’s way back in football 👍🏼 blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make yours shine any brighter comes to mind ….. https://t.co/olDucwKbvz — Daniel Cleary (@DanielCleary21) October 15, 2020

Deleting the tweet @journeyspod ? Come off it lads… use left the best part out of the clip “Mission Accomplished “ 😂 lucky to walk away from that tackle with my leg in one piece 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/TG0Ix02xf6 — Daniel Cleary (@DanielCleary21) October 15, 2020

Brewitt never did get a minute of football for the first-team, which we’re quite glad about now. He’s at Morecambe, and we imagine he’ll very much regret his honesty in this podcast.

It does speak a lot about the pressure players in the Academy can be on – but what he did is callous and just plain wrong.