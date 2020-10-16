Former Liverpool player admits to injuring team-mate on purpose

Former Liverpool youth player Tom Brewitt has admitted to trying to injure former team-mate Daniel Cleary in training, so he could gain an advantage.

During Jurgen Klopp’s first season at Anfield, there was a defensive crisis ahead of an FA Cup fixture and the now-free agent admits he was prepared to ruin relationships to get his break.

Astoundingly, Brewitt said while he isn’t it wasn’t his proudest moment, he also isn’t ashamed of purposely trying to injure one of his team-mates.

Speaking to the Football Journeys Podcast, the former Liverpool youth product said he was just desperate to play and wouldn’t let anything get in his way.

“I was just desperate to play for Liverpool and that’s all I wanted to do. I took the decision, it was me or him, so I went after him in training,” he said.

“Before Christmas and the time between Christmas and New Year, I put myself next to him in possession games, I put myself next to him in games, and I just kicked him.

“I wasn’t trying to hurt him badly but I was trying to hurt him enough so he was out the way and I would play.

“It was about a week before the Exeter game and I took a bit of a heavy touch in a seven-a-side and he’s come in to tackle me.

“I waited a split second too long and absolutely topped him, went over the ball, it was a bad tackle – I knew it was a bad tackle, I did it on purpose and I’m not incredibly proud of it.

“I’m not ashamed of it, either, because in my head it was me or him and I was choosing me.

“There was a bit of a scuffle after it and I think he got sent in for his reaction, rightly so as his reaction was probably bang on, and I finished off the session.

“He was on crutches for the next two weeks, so it was sort of like, not mission accomplished because I think that’s a bit harsh as I didn’t want to hurt him, I just needed him out the way for this game.”

I think it goes without saying what Brewitt did is nothing short of a disgrace, and it’s probably for the best the 23-year-old is now without a club.

The defender left Liverpool’s Academy in 2017 for Middlesbrough, before joining non-league side AFC Fylde where he failed to make an impact. He spent last season with Morcambe and is now a free agent.

Meanwhile, Cleary is now playing for Dundalk in the top tier of Irish football, after spending a few years bouncing around Birmingham’s U23s.

In response to the podcast, Cleary tweeted: “Blowing out someone else’s candle doesn’t make yours shine any brighter comes to mind…lucky to walk away from that tackle with my leg in one piece.“