Harvey Elliott linked with surprise last-minute move away from Liverpool – report

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has been linked with a dramatic deadline day move to Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

That’s according to the Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, a solid source for news on both of Merseyside’s clubs, but it’s also been widely reported elsewhere.

The domestic transfer window is still open until 5PM (BST) tonight, where clubs from the EFL are able to broker deals up and down the footballer ladder.

A move away from Anfield for Elliott is certainly a bit of a shock, with the youngster behind only Curtis Jones and Neco Williams where youth players are concerned.

Blackburn Rovers is more than a good option for the the teenager, with not many top-end Championship sides interested in 17-year-olds from the Premier League.

The deal, if pulled off, will certainly only be temporary, with Elliott very much in Jurgen Klopp’s long-term plans for the next generation at Liverpool.

With Xherdan Shaqiri sticking around this summer, the youngster will have very limited chances in the first-team and will have to make a decision before tonight’s deadline.

Keep your eyes peeled on this one, Reds – it’s going to move quickly…