Liverpool give up trying to sell winger and give loan deal the green light – report

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is set to depart Anfield today, after the Premier League champions have given the green light on a bid from Cardiff City for the young Welshman.

According to the ever-reliable Paul Joyce, it’s a loan deal – not a permanent transfer – which goes against what we know the be the wishes of the club.

Earlier this summer it was reported by various outlets that Liverpool would not be entertaining any temporary deals for Wilson and would look to sell him.

The news that a deal has been stuck with Cardiff will certainly not go down well in Swansea, with the Jacks having a move rejected just yesterday.

Even if the Reds initially wanted to sell him, it’s a good move for Wilson – not least because he’d be playing for arguably the biggest club in his home country.

Wilson’s potential departure feels very similar to when Ryan Kent left for Rangers – the young Welshman needs to find the a club where he’ll spend many years and become a regular first team player.

That doesn’t seem to be the case at Anfield, which is a shame because the winger has been with the Reds since he was just seven-years-old – but maybe a loan at Cardiff can kick-start his career.